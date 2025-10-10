Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath Dham, offers prayers amid tight security | Watch video

The footage shows Ambani interacting with visitors, taking selfies with some of them, and observing the temple rituals before performing puja to the deity. Devotees at the site could be seen greeting him in what appeared to be a brief but cordial meet.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Mukesh Ambani was seen entering the Badrinath temple premises under tight security arrangements. He was accompanied by a team of security personnel as he made his way through the crowd of devotees gathered at the Dham.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, visited Badrinath Dham in Chamoli, Uttarakhand , on Friday to offer prayers.

Earlier, on September 24, the Ambani family began their Navratri observances with an aarti of Goddess Durga, attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their children Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Merchant, Radhika Merchant, and other family members, reported news agency ANI.

During the Navratri celebrations, members of the Ambani family participated in traditional garba performances and decorated the venue with handcrafted elements created by artisans from Gujarat.

Badrinath is one of the 108 divya desams dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is part of the Panch Badri temples, which also include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri.

According to Hindu tradition, the temple, often referred to as Badari Vishal, was re-established by Adi Shankaracharya to revive the prominence of Hinduism.