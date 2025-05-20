Prominent Indian names in list of top philanthropists

Several prominent Indian names figure in the recently released list of the top philanthropists in the world. Indian entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

Wipro's Azim Premji, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, Indian-origin American journalist Anand Giridharadas are among the Indians who have made it to Time magazine's 100 philanthropists 2025 list

Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder Zerodha.

Other notable personalities on the list include David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, Jack Ma, Prince William and more from 28 countries across the world.

On tech magnate Premji, the magazine said that today, he is better known as one of India’s most generous philanthropists, directing his wealth to systematically improving India’s public education system.

Premji was the first Indian to sign the Giving Pledge and in 2013 endowed the foundation he launched nearly 25 years ago with over USD 29 billion in shares from his company, Wipro.

Anand Giridharadas, meanwhile, is an American journalist and political pundit and a former columnist for The New York Times.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, CEO and chair of Berkshire Hathaway, also featured in the list. In March this year, Warren Buffett announced that he wants to retire at the end of 2025.