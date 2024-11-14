Mumbai airport gets threat, caller claims ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’ carrying bomb

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an anonymous caller, who claimed a passenger was carrying explosives. An anonymous caller reported a bomb threat to Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon(Hindustan Times)

The bomb threat was reported to the CISF control room at Terminal 1 (domestic) around 3 pm, police said.

Also Read: Bomb threats to two flights turn out to be hoax

The caller alleged that a man named Mohammad was traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives, reports News18. In response, the CISF promptly notified Sahar police station, who immediately deployed police officers to investigate the threat.

The caller reportedly did not provide any flight details and abrupted ended the call. Authorities are also looking into the caller's identity and conducting a thorough investigation.

As a precaution, security measures have been heightened at the airport, with police verifying passenger details to ensure safety.

The incident is the latest in a string of hoax bomb threats issued in the past few weeks targeting Indian airlines.

In response to the surge in airline threat calls, the NIA has ramped up security measures in airports across the country. Over 450 hoax calls were recorded in October, raising concerns over their impact on passenger safety and national security.

The NIA's cyber wing has initiated a thorough investigation into these calls, many of which have come from foreign agents, to verify their authenticity.

In October, the ministry of electronics and information technology issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging them to comply with IT rules and BNS to take "reasonable efforts" to remove bomb threat posts from their sites or face legal liability.

Two weeks ago, an unemployed man was arrested by Delhi police for making fake bomb threats to multiple airlines.