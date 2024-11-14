Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai airport gets threat, caller claims ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’ carrying bomb

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2024 11:33 AM IST

The anonymous caller claimed that a passenger called Mohammad was traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an anonymous caller, who claimed a passenger was carrying explosives.

An anonymous caller reported a bomb threat to Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon(Hindustan Times)
An anonymous caller reported a bomb threat to Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon(Hindustan Times)

The bomb threat was reported to the CISF control room at Terminal 1 (domestic) around 3 pm, police said.

Also Read: Bomb threats to two flights turn out to be hoax

The caller alleged that a man named Mohammad was traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives, reports News18. In response, the CISF promptly notified Sahar police station, who immediately deployed police officers to investigate the threat.

Also Read: Bomb threat sparks panic at Bishop Cotton schools in Bengaluru, turns out to be hoax: Report

The caller reportedly did not provide any flight details and abrupted ended the call. Authorities are also looking into the caller's identity and conducting a thorough investigation.

Also Read: Why unemployed Delhi man sent fake bomb threats to several flights, cops probe

As a precaution, security measures have been heightened at the airport, with police verifying passenger details to ensure safety.

The incident is the latest in a string of hoax bomb threats issued in the past few weeks targeting Indian airlines.

In response to the surge in airline threat calls, the NIA has ramped up security measures in airports across the country. Over 450 hoax calls were recorded in October, raising concerns over their impact on passenger safety and national security.

The NIA's cyber wing has initiated a thorough investigation into these calls, many of which have come from foreign agents, to verify their authenticity.

In October, the ministry of electronics and information technology issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging them to comply with IT rules and BNS to take "reasonable efforts" to remove bomb threat posts from their sites or face legal liability.

Two weeks ago, an unemployed man was arrested by Delhi police for making fake bomb threats to multiple airlines.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //