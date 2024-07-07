Mumbai BMW accident victim's husband: 'They are big people... we will suffer'

Pradeep Nakhava – the husband of Kaveri Nakhava who died after her scooter was hit from behind by a speeding BMW car – said on Sunday that nobody would do anything against the accused because "they are big people". Mumbai, Jul 07 (ANI): Police personnel inspect a BMW car that ran over two people riding a bike, at Worli Police Station in Mumbai on Sunday. One woman died and one person injured in the accident. (ANI Photo)(Vijay Gohil)

The couple, who sell fish for a living, were going to the Sassoon Dock to buy fish on their scooter when they were hit from behind by the car. While Pradeep Nakhava fell on the road, Kaveri was dragged along. She later died in a hospital.

Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was allegedly driving the car, the police said.

The police have detained Rajesh Shah and his driver, Rajshree Bijawat.

Mihir Shah is absconding.

Pradeep Shah narrated his ordeal to NDTV.

"The accident happened at 5.30 am, the car came from behind and rammed into the scooter. I fell on the left side, but my wife was dragged through the road," he said. "I have two children, what will I do? These are big people, nobody will do anything, and we will suffer," he said.

Eknath Shinde says the culprit won't be spared

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said no one would be spared.

"The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law. The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he said.

The Worli police have recovered and confiscated the BMW car from Bandra. They are questioning Rajesh Shah.

This comes weeks after a 17-year-old boy crushed two techies in Pune to death with his Porsche car. The boy was recently released from a juvenile home. His family was also arrested for alleged destruction of evidence.