Mumbai can expect post monsoon thundershowers from Friday

Even as the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan, post monsoon rain or thundershowers have been predicted for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Friday onwards and over the weekend.

Rain may even continue on polling day (October 21) in different parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Rain with increased intensity has been predicted for south Konkan and southcentral Maharashtra during the same time. A weather system in the Arabian Sea would lead to increase in rain activity, according to weather bureau.

“The formation of a low pressure area along the Maharashtra coast is likely to give good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also had a similar forecast.

“With the onset of the northeast monsoon, initially south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka will get rain. From October 18, Maharashtra will start receiving showers. Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra might receive rain between October 18 and 22,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

Meanwhile, a day after monsoon withdrew from the city, the temperatures escalated over 3 degrees Celsius above normal, surpassing the 36 degree Celsius mark.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, which is one of the high day temperatures for October in 10 years.

While the highest day temperature during October in 10 years was recorded in 2015 at 38.6 degrees Celsius, last year the city recorded 38 degrees Celsius on October 29.

