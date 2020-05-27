e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai hospital attendant found dead in lift with head injuries

Mumbai hospital attendant found dead in lift with head injuries

Hospital authorities have refuted the allegations that she could have died due to an impact on her head because of the malfunctioning lift.

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 15:16 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The deceased was working at the hospital since 2015 and was on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duty/ representative
The deceased was working at the hospital since 2015 and was on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duty/ representative (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

A class IV woman employee (45) of the government-run Saint George’s Hospital in Mumbai was found dead inside a hospital lift on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the death.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood along with a fractured head inside a stationary lift on the hospital’s second floor.

Hospital authorities have refuted the allegations that she could have died due to an impact on her head because of the malfunctioning lift.

“It’s believed that her hair got stuck into the door of the lift when it started moving up to the second floor. She sustained head injuries and died. Police are investigating the case. We’ll have to wait until they submit the report,” said Dr. Akash Khobragade, superintendent of the hospital.

The deceased was working at the hospital since 2015 and was on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) duty.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
Nepal puts on hold constitution amendment for new map that had upset India
Nepal puts on hold constitution amendment for new map that had upset India
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In