Mumbai limps back to life, IMD issues red alert in Kerala districts

After rains took a break in Mumbai, suburban train services resumed on Monday, railway officials said.

The Met department has predicted “better weather” in the coming days after torrential rains pounded large stretches of Maharashtra in the last two days.

With the weatherman predicting heavy showers on Monday too, the state government had declared holiday for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik districts.

As rains pummelled Mumbai since Friday night, at least 12 major outstation trains got stuck, some for hours, on water-logged tracks on Mumbai’s outskirts on Sunday. Some of the trains stranded were Duronto Express, Punjab Mail, Devgiri Express and Vidarbha Express.

“Mumbai, Central Railway’s all suburban services are operational except Ambernath to Karjat,” the Central Railway tweeted on Monday morning.

As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Met department issued a red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8. “These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides,” IMD said.

In Pune, schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rainfall was forcing the release of water from dams into rivers in the district, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters rescued 13 villagers stranded in Mangarol taluka of Surat district, as heavy rains lashed the southern part of Gujarat over the past few days, officials said.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 03:26 IST