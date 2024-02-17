Mumbai: Major fire gut around 15 commercial units, houses in Govandi

Around 15 commercial units and some houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi Saturday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported. The fire was extinguished at around 08.55 am.(Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at Baiganwadi in Adarsh Nagar locality at 3.50 am. Nine fire vehicles were dispatched.

Around 15 gallas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire.

The fire engulfed electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks, and furniture, among other household items. The fire was extinguished at 08.55 am.

The exact cause behind the fire was not clear, reported ANI, citing officials.