Mumbai: Major fire gut around 15 commercial units, houses in Govandi
Feb 17, 2024 01:38 PM IST
Around 15 commercial units and some houses were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi in the early hours of Saturday.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire broke out at Baiganwadi in Adarsh Nagar locality at 3.50 am. Nine fire vehicles were dispatched.
Around 15 gallas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire.
The fire engulfed electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks, and furniture, among other household items. The fire was extinguished at 08.55 am.
The exact cause behind the fire was not clear, reported ANI, citing officials.
