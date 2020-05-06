e-paper
Mumbai: Man held for hindering Covid-19 data collection gets bail

Khan obstructed a team of paramedics when they visited his residential complex at Mumbai’s Naya Nagar to collect data about Covid-19.

mumbai Updated: May 06, 2020 14:49 IST
He also persuaded his neighbours not to share any information with the surveyors because they would ‘misuse’ the data. Khan was also involved in an altercation with the surveyors.
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to a Mumbaikar booked for obstructing paramedics, who were conducting a survey amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, but on a condition that he contributes to the chief minister’s relief fund for combating the pandemic.

“The bail applicant had behaved in an irresponsible manner, especially at a time when every citizen is expected to co-operate with those providing essential services to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said justice Bharati Dangre while imposing Rs 10,000 fine on Zafar Jamal Khan.

Khan obstructed a team of paramedics when they visited his residential complex at Mumbai’s Naya Nagar to collect data about Covid-19. He also persuaded his neighbours not to share any information with the surveyors because they would ‘misuse’ the data. Khan was also involved in an altercation with the surveyors.

He was booked under Sections 353, 188 and 269 (assault and obstruction in the discharge of official duty by a government employee) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51(B) (obstructing official work of a government employee) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him at Naya Nagar police station.

Justice Dangre said that prime facie the FIR suggested that the accused could not be punished under Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty) of the IPC, and granted Khan bail.

