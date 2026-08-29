Mumbai milk prices set to rise by ₹9/litre starting September 1

Household budgets in Mumbai are set to take a hit ahead of the festive season, with the Bombay Milk Producers Association (BMPA) announcing a ₹9 per litre hike in wholesale milk prices. The Bombay Milk Producers Association confirmed that this revised rate will remain locked for a six-month window, staying in effect through February 28, 2027. (Representative)

Starting September 1, 2026, the wholesale rate for milk across Mumbai and its adjoining metropolitan supply networks will leap from ₹93 per litre to ₹102 per litre. The association confirmed that this revised rate will remain locked for a six-month window, staying in effect through February 28, 2027.

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This mark represents one of the steepest single-step price adjustments by the association in recent history.

The decision comes at a critical juncture for city residents preparing for the upcoming festive season. Dairy farmers and tabela (cattle shed) operators across the region have cited escalating operational pressures as the primary trigger for the price revision. The cost of essential cattle feed components--such as green fodder, chuni (grain husks), and oil cakes--has risen steadily over the past year, alongside increasing transportation fees and livestock maintenance expenses.

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For ordinary Mumbaikars, the wholesale increase will quickly translate into higher daily expenses. Local retail vendors, neighbourhood dairies, and doorstep tabela suppliers are expected to pass on the full ₹9 hike, if not slightly more, directly to end consumers starting next week.

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Beyond the morning cup of tea, the price adjustment is set to impact local bakeries, sweet shops (mithai walas), and eateries across the city. As bulk procurement costs rise, consumers can expect secondary price adjustments on everyday dairy staples like curd, paneer, and festive sweets heading into the second half of the year.