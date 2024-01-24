Mumbai Mira Road tension: Cops' warning to social media group admins

A day after the bulldozer action in Mumbai's Mira Road, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Vihar Police on Wednesday asked all social media admins to not forward or share any jokes or videos related to the clashes that took place on the eve of Ram Temple pran pratishtha. Police will take action against such group admins if the order is violated, the note said. On Sunday night, a clash was reported from the area with several videos of the clash going viral. In those videos, cars carrying flags of Lord Ram were attacked by the people from the Muslim community following which riot police were deployed in the area -- hours before the consecration of the Ram Temple. Around 13 people were arrested in connection with the case with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ensuring strict action against people trying to disrupt law and order. Following tension in Mumbai's Mira Road, illegal structures in the same area were razed on Tuesday.(PTI)

"An investigation is going on in the matter and the accused are being arrested based on evidence. The atmosphere is calm in the area and some people are broadcasting different videos about the incident through various media. Due to this, misunderstandings are spreading in the society. However, no offensive text, video, photo, status, etc., which may hurt the religious sentiments of people of any caste religion regarding the incident, which may create law and order problems and disturb social peace, such as offensive information, post, on WhatsApp," the police said.

Illegal structures razed by bulldozers

The municipal corporation on Tuesday razed the illegal structures and encroachments in the Naya Nagar area on the instructions of the Maharashtra government.

"Illegal structures and encroachments were razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the police," the Maharashtra government said.

4 incidents of outraging religious sentiments

Several other incidents of 'outraging religious sentiments' were reported in Mumbai on the day of pran-prathistha. At the Pimpleshwar temple in Mumbai's Vakola area, a 27-year-old was found allegedly disrespecting the flag of Lord Ram.

A 23-year-old has been arrested by Govandi Police for allegedly posting a provocative status message.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at Bhoiwada on the accusation of removing a flag with Lord Ram's photo on it from the gate of a housing society.

In another incident in the VP Road area of Mumbai, unidentified individuals reportedly threatened participants of a bike rally in Islampura, ANI reported.