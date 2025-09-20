Mumbai monorail services from Chembur to Saat Rasta suspended for two months

Mumbai : Starting Saturday, monorail services on the 19.54-km route from Chembur to Saat Rasta will remain suspended for at least two months to upgrade the system and ensure long-term reliability, following a string of disruptions over the last month due to technical snags. Mumbai Monorail services will be temporarily suspended from 20 September 2025 for major upgrades, including new trains, advanced CBTC signalling, and fleet refurbishment in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 19, 2025.(Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

At least seven cases of disruption occurred over the past month alone. The most severe was on August 19, when heavy rains paralysed Mumbai and two monorail trains stalled at Mysore Colony and Antop Hill, necessitating the rescue of 1,148 passengers. On September 15, a monorail train stalled on a curve between two stations amid heavy rain, necessitating the rescue of 17 passengers.

Officials from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said suspension of monorail operations was essential to induct new rakes, deploy an advanced signalling system, and refurbish the existing fleet.