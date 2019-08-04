Mumbai Rains Highlights: Air force launches chopper to rescue 35 villagers in Thane

Incessant rains has thrown Mumbai out of gear as waterlogged roads and cancelled trains have brought normal life to a halt. Flood alert has been issued in Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur. These areas are still recovering from the impact of the rains from the past week. Santa Cruz has already recorded 173 mm of rainfall overnight. Colaba has recorded over 100 mm of rainfall until now, according to Skymet Weather. Indian Meteorological Department has also said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall will batter Madhya Maharashtra. Waterlogged roads at Sion, Ghodbunder Road, Dombivli has affected residents. Central Railways has cancelled 8 trains and terminated three trains due to waterlogging, boulders on railways tracks and incessant rains. Catch all the major updates here:

2:51 PM IST BMC’s solid waste management team reaches Marine Drive As high tide hits the coast, it is expected that the huge waves will bring along with it waste from the sea. Since we are aware, what the sea may send as a return gift to the city in the high-tide today! The solid waste management team of @mybmcWardC standing ready at the #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/6qmVdUQShz — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019





2:29 PM IST Indian Air Force launches rescue operation Air Force is deploying a helicopter to rescue 35 residents from a village in Thane.





2:23 PM IST IMD says heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash city The weather body said that city and the suburbs will heavy to very heavy rainfall in a tweet.





12:47 PM IST Updated list of trains cancelled and diverted due to rains 5 trains have been cancelled as boulders fell in the tracks in the south-east ghats. Trains Update-7

due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat... pic.twitter.com/Q5Ode5GZTx — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019





12:46 PM IST Mithi river swells, more than 400 people evacuated 400 people living around Mithi river evacuated and sent to nearby schools, as the river water swells to dangerous levels.





12:43 PM IST Train services resume from Kalyan to Thane Train services from CSMT to Thane currently remain suspended. People walk on railway track between Tilak Nagar and Kurla in Mumbai. ( KUNAL PATIL/HT PHOTOS )





12:36 PM IST Mumbai Police issues safety alerts for specific areas Mumbai Police issues waterlogging alert for 25 locations. Dear Mumbaikars,

Please be advised about waterlogging at the following locations:



Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge, Chembur

Naik Nagar Signal, Sion

Dahisar Subway

Magathane Bridge

Netaji Nagar, Andheri

Shraddha Junction, Kurla

Chincholi Port Road, New Link Road, Malad

(1/2) — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019 Sion Junction, Railway Station

Andheri Subway

Gandhi Nagar, Ghatkopar

Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Nagar Visarjan Talao, Jogeshwari.

J.V.L.R Junction, Jogeshwari

Durga Nagar Junction, JVLR.



Please take due care and precautions while venturing out.#MumbaiRains

(2/2) — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019





11:40 AM IST Mumbai Police posts special message for Mumbaikars on Friendship Day Mumbai Police in a tweet saluted the spirit of the maximum city’s residents and police officials who braved the weather to help out fellow Mumbaikars. Real friendship is sticking through the rainy days! Mumbai, for you, we'd always do it all over again. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/sbcAytGvZ8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019





11:30 AM IST Landslide injures four in Goregaon According to BMC four people are injured in Goregaon due to a landslide.





11:10 AM IST Water recedes at Wadala and Goregaon, says BMC Oberoi mall, Matunga labour camp see receding water levels, said BMC in a tweet. Water has receded at Swastik Chamber, Matunga Labour Camp, SIES College, Wadala, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/7wQ1Lv3zCn — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019





10:54 AM IST Dadar and Ghatkopar received lowest rainfall this monsoon, says IMD Here is the amount of rainfall received by Mumbai (location-wise) until now, according to IMD data. Malad and Mulund West continue to receive high amounts of rainfall. Location-wise data for Mumbai rains. ( IMD )





10:46 AM IST Power cuts hit parts of Thane Severe waterlogging has led to power cuts in Titwala, Manda, Varap, Badlapur and some areas of Kalyan.





10:42 AM IST Signs of respite for Mumbaikars as monsoon conditions to shift Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said non-continuous showers were expected through Sunday and rain intensity would reduce from Monday. “Rain bearing weather systems are likely to die down by Sunday evening resulting in reduced rain activity from Monday onwards up till August 9 for Mumbai as the monsoon conditions will shift to south Konkan and interior Maharashtra,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet. Earlier today water was released from the Barvi Dam due to heavy rains. Water being released from Barvi dam since morning due to heavy rainfall. ( SOURCED )





10:32 AM IST Extreme rainfall events led to new rainfall record for Mumbai Last monsoon, Mumbai recorded 2,239.6mm rain over four months, which was 77.6mm less than the season’s average. In 2017, the city had recorded 3,029.9mm rain, highest in six years. Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai received 337.9mm rain, which helped the city surpass the milestone. Earlier this season, two extremely heavy rain days July 1 and 2 when 375.2mm was recorded in 24 hours and 219.2mm from July 26 to July 27 were ‘extreme rainfall’ events that helped surpass the season’s total.





10:25 AM IST Local services suspended between CSMT and Kalyan Entire train services on central railways slow and fast railway corridor of mainline has been suspended. Few trains were operated between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations but have been stopped since morning.





10:21 AM IST Mumbai rains cross season average with two months to go The southwest monsoon spans across four months for Mumbai (June - September), which means excess rainfall will continue for the remainder of the season. The Mumbai suburbs weather observatory recorded 204mm over 24 hours (8.30am Saturday to 8.30am Sunday) taking the tally for the season to 2,374.2mm against the seasonal average of 2,317.2mm. Waterlogging at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli in Mumbai ( Pratik Chorge/HT )





10:14 AM IST Flights diverted from Mumbai airport ‘There have been six go arounds and two flight diversions at Mumbai airport’, says Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) spokesperson.





10:08 AM IST Thane Railway Station faces severe waterlogging Thane has also broken its ten years record as it received 283.55mm of rainfall in the last twenty four hours. The total rainfall this year is 2689.33 mm which has crossed last year’s rainfall of 2688.33 mm. Water logging was reported from 64 areas across the city while 31 tree fell in different parts of the city.





10:04 AM IST Navi Mumbai battered by heavy rains Water logging on Sion Panvel Highway Service Road at Turbhe. Heavy rains battered Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning. ( HT PHOTO/Bacchan Kumar )





9:37 AM IST Locals in Kalyan suffer due to intense waterlogging Residents of Khadegolavli from Kalyan East brave the heavy rains. Kalyan residents brave the incessant rains. ( Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO )





9:35 AM IST Local trains from Churchgate are operational Western Railway has also suspended train services between Vasai and Virar railway stations due to waterlogging. Local trains between Churchgate and Vasai Road and Virar and Dahanu Road are operational.





9:33 AM IST Central Railway services slow down Entire train services on central railways slow and fast railway corridor of mainline has been suspended. Few trains were operated between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations but have been stopped now.





9:31 AM IST Virar to Vasai railway services resumed Train services have been resumed between Virar and Vasai railway stations on the slow railway line. Due to water logging train are being operated with speed restrictions.





9:27 AM IST High tide up to 4.5 metres predicted, locals asked to stay indoors The weather bureau said intense rain activity was likely to continue through Sunday based on latest radar and satellite images. “Rainfall varied across south Mumbai with most areas receiving 100mm while parts of the suburbs recorded over 250mm. Strong westerly winds and heavy showers will continue on Sunday under the influence of weather systems being activated along the west coast due to a low pressure formation over northwest Bay of Bengal,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).





9: 15 AM IST Thane records 342.2 mm over the past 24 hours Rain over last 24 hours (Saturday 8.30am to Sunday 8.30am) Mumbai suburbs - Rain data for Santacruz not available since trains are shut, no IMD officials are present at the observatory to take readings South Mumbai - 142mm Alibaug- 410.9mm Thane - 342.2mm Malegaon - 373mm Harnai - 102.6mm Ratnagiri - 153.6mm Mahabaleshwar - 305.8mm Water logging near Vandana cinema in Thane. ( Praful Gangurde/HT Photos )



