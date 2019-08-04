Mumbai Rains Highlights: Air force launches chopper to rescue 35 villagers in Thane
Mumbai Rains Highlights: Flood alert has been issued in several parts of Thane. Normal life has come to a standstill as maximum city grapples with severe monsoon.
2:51 PM IST
BMC’s solid waste management team reaches Marine Drive
2:29 PM IST
Indian Air Force launches rescue operation
2:23 PM IST
IMD says heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash city
12:47 PM IST
Updated list of trains cancelled and diverted due to rains
12:46 PM IST
Mithi river swells, more than 400 people evacuated
12:43 PM IST
Train services resume from Kalyan to Thane
12:36 PM IST
Mumbai Police issues safety alerts for specific areas
11:40 AM IST
Mumbai Police posts special message for Mumbaikars on Friendship Day
11:30 AM IST
Landslide injures four in Goregaon
11:10 AM IST
Water recedes at Wadala and Goregaon, says BMC
10:54 AM IST
Dadar and Ghatkopar received lowest rainfall this monsoon, says IMD
10:49 AM IST
Flood alert sounded in parts of Ulhasnagar and Badlapur
10:46 AM IST
Power cuts hit parts of Thane
10:42 AM IST
Signs of respite for Mumbaikars as monsoon conditions to shift
10:32 AM IST
Extreme rainfall events led to new rainfall record for Mumbai
10:25 AM IST
Local services suspended between CSMT and Kalyan
10:21 AM IST
Mumbai rains cross season average with two months to go
10:14 AM IST
Flights diverted from Mumbai airport
10:08 AM IST
Thane Railway Station faces severe waterlogging
10:04 AM IST
Navi Mumbai battered by heavy rains
9:57 AM IST
High tide timings released by Skymet
9:37 AM IST
Locals in Kalyan suffer due to intense waterlogging
9:35 AM IST
Local trains from Churchgate are operational
9:33 AM IST
Central Railway services slow down
9:31 AM IST
Virar to Vasai railway services resumed
9:27 AM IST
High tide up to 4.5 metres predicted, locals asked to stay indoors
9: 15 AM IST
Thane records 342.2 mm over the past 24 hours
9:00 AM IST
Central Railways cancels 8 trains due to waterlogging
Incessant rains has thrown Mumbai out of gear as waterlogged roads and cancelled trains have brought normal life to a halt. Flood alert has been issued in Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur. These areas are still recovering from the impact of the rains from the past week. Santa Cruz has already recorded 173 mm of rainfall overnight. Colaba has recorded over 100 mm of rainfall until now, according to Skymet Weather. Indian Meteorological Department has also said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall will batter Madhya Maharashtra. Waterlogged roads at Sion, Ghodbunder Road, Dombivli has affected residents. Central Railways has cancelled 8 trains and terminated three trains due to waterlogging, boulders on railways tracks and incessant rains. Catch all the major updates here:
BMC’s solid waste management team reaches Marine Drive
As high tide hits the coast, it is expected that the huge waves will bring along with it waste from the sea.
Since we are aware, what the sea may send as a return gift to the city in the high-tide today! The solid waste management team of @mybmcWardC standing ready at the #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/6qmVdUQShz— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019
Indian Air Force launches rescue operation
Air Force is deploying a helicopter to rescue 35 residents from a village in Thane.
IMD says heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash city
The weather body said that city and the suburbs will heavy to very heavy rainfall in a tweet.
Updated list of trains cancelled and diverted due to rains
5 trains have been cancelled as boulders fell in the tracks in the south-east ghats.
Trains Update-7— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019
due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat... pic.twitter.com/Q5Ode5GZTx
Mithi river swells, more than 400 people evacuated
400 people living around Mithi river evacuated and sent to nearby schools, as the river water swells to dangerous levels.
Train services resume from Kalyan to Thane
Train services from CSMT to Thane currently remain suspended.
Mumbai Police issues safety alerts for specific areas
Mumbai Police issues waterlogging alert for 25 locations.
Dear Mumbaikars,— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019
Please be advised about waterlogging at the following locations:
Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge, Chembur
Naik Nagar Signal, Sion
Dahisar Subway
Magathane Bridge
Netaji Nagar, Andheri
Shraddha Junction, Kurla
Chincholi Port Road, New Link Road, Malad
(1/2)
Sion Junction, Railway Station— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019
Andheri Subway
Gandhi Nagar, Ghatkopar
Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Nagar Visarjan Talao, Jogeshwari.
J.V.L.R Junction, Jogeshwari
Durga Nagar Junction, JVLR.
Please take due care and precautions while venturing out.#MumbaiRains
(2/2)
Mumbai Police posts special message for Mumbaikars on Friendship Day
Mumbai Police in a tweet saluted the spirit of the maximum city’s residents and police officials who braved the weather to help out fellow Mumbaikars.
Real friendship is sticking through the rainy days! Mumbai, for you, we'd always do it all over again. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/sbcAytGvZ8— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019
Landslide injures four in Goregaon
According to BMC four people are injured in Goregaon due to a landslide.
Water recedes at Wadala and Goregaon, says BMC
Oberoi mall, Matunga labour camp see receding water levels, said BMC in a tweet.
Water has receded at Swastik Chamber, Matunga Labour Camp, SIES College, Wadala, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/7wQ1Lv3zCn— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2019
Dadar and Ghatkopar received lowest rainfall this monsoon, says IMD
Here is the amount of rainfall received by Mumbai (location-wise) until now, according to IMD data. Malad and Mulund West continue to receive high amounts of rainfall.
Flood alert sounded in parts of Ulhasnagar and Badlapur
Flood alerts given out in areas of Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Murbad among others. Civic authorities are trying hard to minimise the effect of the rains which has taken a toll on Ulhasnagar’s civic properties.
Power cuts hit parts of Thane
Severe waterlogging has led to power cuts in Titwala, Manda, Varap, Badlapur and some areas of Kalyan.
Signs of respite for Mumbaikars as monsoon conditions to shift
Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said non-continuous showers were expected through Sunday and rain intensity would reduce from Monday.
“Rain bearing weather systems are likely to die down by Sunday evening resulting in reduced rain activity from Monday onwards up till August 9 for Mumbai as the monsoon conditions will shift to south Konkan and interior Maharashtra,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.
Earlier today water was released from the Barvi Dam due to heavy rains.
Extreme rainfall events led to new rainfall record for Mumbai
Last monsoon, Mumbai recorded 2,239.6mm rain over four months, which was 77.6mm less than the season’s average. In 2017, the city had recorded 3,029.9mm rain, highest in six years.
Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai received 337.9mm rain, which helped the city surpass the milestone. Earlier this season, two extremely heavy rain days July 1 and 2 when 375.2mm was recorded in 24 hours and 219.2mm from July 26 to July 27 were ‘extreme rainfall’ events that helped surpass the season’s total.
Local services suspended between CSMT and Kalyan
Entire train services on central railways slow and fast railway corridor of mainline has been suspended. Few trains were operated between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations but have been stopped since morning.
Mumbai rains cross season average with two months to go
The southwest monsoon spans across four months for Mumbai (June - September), which means excess rainfall will continue for the remainder of the season.
The Mumbai suburbs weather observatory recorded 204mm over 24 hours (8.30am Saturday to 8.30am Sunday) taking the tally for the season to 2,374.2mm against the seasonal average of 2,317.2mm.
Flights diverted from Mumbai airport
‘There have been six go arounds and two flight diversions at Mumbai airport’, says Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) spokesperson.
Thane Railway Station faces severe waterlogging
Thane has also broken its ten years record as it received 283.55mm of rainfall in the last twenty four hours. The total rainfall this year is 2689.33 mm which has crossed last year’s rainfall of 2688.33 mm. Water logging was reported from 64 areas across the city while 31 tree fell in different parts of the city.
Navi Mumbai battered by heavy rains
Water logging on Sion Panvel Highway Service Road at Turbhe.
High tide timings released by Skymet
High tide to hit the coast at 2:30 pm in the afternoon.
Today’s High Tide hrs- 14:29hrs- 4.83 mtr, Low Tide 20:33hrs - 0.85mtr. #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRain #Mumbai #MumbaiRainsLive https://t.co/y5mIKYUGXo— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 4, 2019
Locals in Kalyan suffer due to intense waterlogging
Residents of Khadegolavli from Kalyan East brave the heavy rains.
Local trains from Churchgate are operational
Western Railway has also suspended train services between Vasai and Virar railway stations due to waterlogging. Local trains between Churchgate and Vasai Road and Virar and Dahanu Road are operational.
Central Railway services slow down
Entire train services on central railways slow and fast railway corridor of mainline has been suspended. Few trains were operated between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations but have been stopped now.
Virar to Vasai railway services resumed
Train services have been resumed between Virar and Vasai railway stations on the slow railway line. Due to water logging train are being operated with speed restrictions.
High tide up to 4.5 metres predicted, locals asked to stay indoors
The weather bureau said intense rain activity was likely to continue through Sunday based on latest radar and satellite images. “Rainfall varied across south Mumbai with most areas receiving 100mm while parts of the suburbs recorded over 250mm. Strong westerly winds and heavy showers will continue on Sunday under the influence of weather systems being activated along the west coast due to a low pressure formation over northwest Bay of Bengal,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Thane records 342.2 mm over the past 24 hours
Rain over last 24 hours (Saturday 8.30am to Sunday 8.30am)
Mumbai suburbs - Rain data for Santacruz not available since trains are shut, no IMD officials are present at the observatory to take readings
South Mumbai - 142mm
Alibaug- 410.9mm
Thane - 342.2mm
Malegaon - 373mm
Harnai - 102.6mm
Ratnagiri - 153.6mm
Mahabaleshwar - 305.8mm
Central Railways cancels 8 trains due to waterlogging
Central Railways in a tweet told passengers that several trains.
Trains Update-6 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019
due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat... pic.twitter.com/jiq0ERFF7W