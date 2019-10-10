e-paper
Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: Mumbai sees its lowest nominee count in 10 years

maharashtra Updated: Oct 10, 2019 03:39 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The 36 assembly seats in Mumbai have the lowest number of candidates competing in a decade, nomination records show.

Data also shows a steady fall in the percentage of independent candidates.

In the 2009 elections, 424 candidates contested for Mumbai’s 36 seats, of which 194 were independents (roughly 45%).

In the 2014 elections, 517 candidates were in the poll fray, which included 174 independents (roughly 33%). This time , only 333 candidates are contesting, of which 91 are independents (27%).

“In my opinion, those who want to contest, maybe say smaller parties or independent candidates, do not have the money to contest elections. Another factor is that the independent candidates, which are mainly fielded to divide votes, are absent, because non-ruling parties do not have the money to put up independent candidates against ruling parties,” he added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 03:37 IST

