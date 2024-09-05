Mumbai sees rainfall, traffic congestion; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert in city

After getting relief from heavy downpour over the last few days, Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall on Thursday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in the city. Further, the MeT department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and Thane till Friday. Mumbai and Thane saw moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai and Thane till Friday, and an orange alert in Raigad district, predicting heavy rainfall. As per the forecast, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad will witness light rains and thunderstorms over the weekend, till Monday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 24 mm of rain between Wednesday and Thursday morning after a long dry spell in Mumbai, while 11 mm of rainfall was recorded in the coastal area of Colaba. Apart from issuing a yellow alert in the city till Friday, IMD also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Mumbai and Thane.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai settled at 29 degrees Celsius on September 5, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

The forecast said that the intensity of the rainfall is expected to decrease after Friday, light to moderate rains are here to stay as the city gears up for the Ganeshotsav festivities. No colour alerts have been issued in Mumbai after Friday, but cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected over the weekend.

The city also witnessed mild waterlogging in low-lying areas and several residential localities on Thursday, as well as traffic congestions. Public transport faced little to no impact due to the rains, with local trains functioning on schedule.

Not just Mumbai, but Delhi NCR also witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. IMD issued a yellow alert for the capital, and neighbouring areas like Noida and Gurugram also witnessed moderate to heavy showers throughout the week.

The rainfall in Gurgaon led to heavy waterlogging, with visuals from the city showing residents wading through knee-deep water on the roads on Thursday evening.