Mumbai tech firm CEO, out on a jog, dies after car runs her over

The incident occurred when the accused Sumer Merchant, who was driving a Tata Nexon car, was going to drop his friends to Shivaji Park.

The deceased stayed on the 7th floor of Balaji Garden Tower B, opposite Indian Gymkhana, Matunga East, along with her husband Vijay Ramakrishnan. Their son is studying in London. Vijay works as a scientist in a private firm in Pune while Rajalakshmi was CEO of Altruist Technologies.

Police registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal code and the Motor Vehicles Act against Merchant, 23. Although in most accident cases, Section 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) is invoked, the harsher section has been applied as police wants to send a strong message to motorists, they said.

Rajalakshmi and Vijay left home around 5am and went to Mahalaxmi racecourse, where their joined other group members who had come to exercise and run. After completing their routine workout, the couple left the racecourse. Vijay then went towards Peddar Road for jogging, while Rajalakshmi decided to jog back home, police said. Being a marathon enthusiast, she decided to take a longer route and went to the Worli Sea Face.

Rajalakshmi had recently run the Tata Mumbai Marathon. She had cited Ronald Rooks’ quote on her Linkedin profile after the marathon, “I don’t run to add days to my life, I run to add life to my days.”

The accident occurred around 6:20am when she reached Worli Dairy. Merchant was going to drop his friends and lost control of the car and rammed into Rajalakshmi. She was flung into the air and landed on the road more than 20 feet away, police said.

The car then hit the road divider. Both the front air bags were deployed and Merchant sustained minor injuries. Police reached the spot within a few minutes.

She was carrying no identification, but police started calling people on her phone’s recent call logs. A member of the exercise group was contacted, who informed her husband. He reached the hospital at around 8am, police said.

The autopsy was conducted in Nair hospital and her body was taken home and then kept in another hospital as her son is in London and final rites will be conducted when he returns, said a security guard of the Balaji Garden building.

Merchant lives in Tardeo with his parents and younger brother and works in a private firm. His parents are visiting Himachal Pradesh and he organised a party at his place and invited two friends. They drank alcohol at night, but it is not clear whether he was under the influence at the time the accident. His blood sample has been sent for testing, police said.