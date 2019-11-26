Mumbai terror attacks: President Kovind leads tributes to victims

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:17 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday led the nation in remembering the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008, when hundreds of people were killed in one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country’s history by heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

“On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism,” President Kovind’s office tweeted.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal also joined in.

“Eleven years have gone by since #2611attack. We respectfully remember the martyrs and pay tributes to them. The spirit, courage and sense of duty valiant citizens displayed on that day shall inspire us forever,” Union finance minister Sitharamam posted on Twitter.

“Tributes to the innocent citizens & Railway staff who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and a big salute to the exemplary courage shown by all ‘Mumbaikars’ and the security forces in protecting our fellow citizens,” railways minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted.

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based LeT carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

Hundred and sixty-six people were killed and more than 300 injured as the LeT terrorists targeted the city’s landmark places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai Chabad House, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe among others, in attacks which lasted till November 29.

Nine of the attackers were killed by police, while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after a trial in India.

The mastermind of the 26/11 attacks Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi is the operations commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and is among the seven LeT suspects facing charges of planning and executing the attack since 2009.

Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008, was arrested in July this year on terrorism financing charges.

Saeed was put under house arrest by Pakistani authorities in 2017 and later released after being cleared of charges against him, drawing strong criticism from the US and India.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the US and the United Nations and the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has denied any involvement and said his network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.