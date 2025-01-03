Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai: Trailer collides with parked vehicles in Dharavi, none injured

PTI |
Jan 03, 2025 02:36 PM IST

A trailer lost control in Dharavi, Mumbai, crashing into six parked vehicles, including a taxi and a tempo, which fell into a creek.

A black-and-yellow taxi and a tempo fell into a creek after a speeding trailer hit parked vehicles at Dharavi in central Mumbai on Friday morning, an official said.

In Dharavi, central Mumbai, a speeding trailer struck parked cars on Friday morning, causing a black-and-yellow cab and a tempo to plunge into a stream(Hindustan Times/Satyabrata Tripathy/representative)
In Dharavi, central Mumbai, a speeding trailer struck parked cars on Friday morning, causing a black-and-yellow cab and a tempo to plunge into a stream(Hindustan Times/Satyabrata Tripathy/representative)

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 4.45 am at T-junction when the trailer driver lost control over the wheel, he said.

The trailer crashed into at least six vehicles parked on the roadside. A few of them, including a tempo and a taxi, fell into the adjoining creek due to the impact.

Also read: Mumbai: Elderly woman loses 1.5 crore in ‘digital arrest’, scammers pose as SIT officers

The trailer also rolled down the creek’s bank, with the driver’s cabin touching the water, the official said.

Officials from the local police, Mahim traffic wing and fire brigade rushed to the spot, he said. The traffic police used a crane to pull out the vehicles from the creek.

Also read: Mumbai woman killed, husband injured by falling rocks during tour in Himachal's Mandi

The trailer driver has been taken into custody and a case is being registered at Shahu Nagar police station, the official said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On