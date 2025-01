Mumbai: Trailer collides with parked vehicles in Dharavi, none injured

A black-and-yellow taxi and a tempo fell into a creek after a speeding trailer hit parked vehicles at Dharavi in central Mumbai on Friday morning, an official said. In Dharavi, central Mumbai, a speeding trailer struck parked cars on Friday morning, causing a black-and-yellow cab and a tempo to plunge into a stream(Hindustan Times/Satyabrata Tripathy/representative)

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 4.45 am at T-junction when the trailer driver lost control over the wheel, he said.

The trailer crashed into at least six vehicles parked on the roadside. A few of them, including a tempo and a taxi, fell into the adjoining creek due to the impact.

The trailer also rolled down the creek’s bank, with the driver’s cabin touching the water, the official said.

Officials from the local police, Mahim traffic wing and fire brigade rushed to the spot, he said. The traffic police used a crane to pull out the vehicles from the creek.

The trailer driver has been taken into custody and a case is being registered at Shahu Nagar police station, the official said.