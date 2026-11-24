The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the canteen operator at the University of Mumbai’s (MU) Fort campus for operating without a valid food business license and not following hygiene protocols. Officials found that food items were stored improperly in refrigerators, creating a risk of cross-contamination. (University of Mumbai website) more

An inspection conducted by the FDA’s Mumbai office revealed several lapses in the manner food was stored, handled and prepared. Officials found that food items were stored improperly in refrigerators, creating a risk of cross-contamination. Open garbage bins filled with waste were also kept close to food storage areas.

The inspection revealed that the canteen staff were not following basic hygiene practices and those handling food items did not wear uniforms. There was no segregation between vegetarian and non vegetarian food items inside the canteen, the probe found.

The officials also found that utensils were kept directly on the floor, while footwear was stored inside the kitchen.

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The press statement issued by the FDA stated that the canteen was not following the prescribed temperature standards for cooking.

The FDA initiated action against the canteen operator and the vendor subsequently paid a penalty of ₹1 lakh through a challan.

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Pradeep Sawant, a senate member of the MU said he had already raised complaints regarding the poor hygiene at the canteen.

“I have been repeatedly raising complaints with the university administration about the poor hygiene and food safety conditions at its canteens. I had also shown photographs of canteens at the Fort and Kalina campuses, Madam Cama women’s hostel and Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, but the administration failed to take action. As my complaints were ignored, I approached Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and raised the issue with him”, he said.

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According to the university administration, the FDA inspected the canteen three days ago and pointed out several lapses, following which the contractor was fined.

The university has also issued instructions to the contractor to improve food safety and hygiene standards in line with the FDA’s recommendations adding that they will ensure the implementation of these directives on a war footing.