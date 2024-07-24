Mumbai weather today: IMD's heavy rain warning, police issue advisory; 'red' alert sounded across Maharashtra | Updates

Amid continues rainfall in Mumbai, causing waterlogging in residential areas and roads, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for multiple districts in Maharashtra in view of the heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted for Wednesday. The IMD red alert for Maharashtra cities has been issued till July 24. As rains batter Mumbai and cases of waterlogging get reported across the city, the biggest casualties is the city’s real estate sector. (Picture for representational purpose)((Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) )

A high tide alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Mumbai for Wednesday, as the city and its surrounding areas in Thane, Palghar and Raigad is preparing for more rainfall on Wednesday. The weather in Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy today, with temperatures between 24°C and 28°C.

This comes after Mumbai was hit with a fresh spell of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in the roads and heavy traffic congestions. In the suburbs, people also complained about rainwater seeping into their homes from the streets.

A red alert has been issued in some coastal areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh for Wednesday. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued is Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged people to steer clear of coastal areas in the city, and warned the citizens not to step out of their homes unless its an emergency.

The Mumbai Police also issued an advisory for residents of the city, urging them to stay in for the day and taking precautionary measures when necessary. For emergencies, residents were directed to call the emergency number 100.

In view of heavy rainfall across the state, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed rescue and relief teams in different parts of Maharashtra. Apart from Mumbai, NDRF teams have been deployed in in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed and Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

Not just Maharashtra, but spells of heavy rains are predicted in across West, Central, East, and South Peninsular India over the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightening.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert in the national capital for the next two days.