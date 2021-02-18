Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike
The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on a rise in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the city recorded the highest single-day spike in cases since January 7 as it reported 721 new cases..
The total number of cases in the metropolitan now stands at 315,751, while active cases are 5,943. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city. On February 16, it would take 445 days for the coronavirus cases to double, this number decreased to 436 days on February 17, as per the data of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
The average growth rate of the virus in the city is 0.16 per cent.
Since the beginning of this week, the metropolitan had reported less than 500 daily coronavirus cases. On Monday, 493 new cases were reported and 461 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.
As per the BMC data, as of February 16, 2020, the city has a total of 61 active containment zones, with most number of them in ward N consisting of Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar and Pant Nagar and ward S having Bhandup, Powal, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur.
Mulund in ward T has the most number of sealed buildings to contain the spread of coronavirus. 171 buildings in Mulund are sealed to curb the spread of the disease.
Also Read | Petrol price climbs to ₹89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses ₹80-mark
The BMC had on Wednesday reported an incident of severe negligence towards the Covid protocol. On a surprise inspection visit to a quarantine hotel in Santacruz, the mayor of Mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar and deputy mayor Suhas Wadkar had found that four quarantined travellers had fled the centre.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier expressed his concern regarding the serious coronavirus situation in the state. He had said that the citizens have become carefree and not adhering to Covid safety protocols. The mayor of Mumbai, citing the same reasons, had also warned of imposing another lockdown in the city. Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported less than ,000 new Covid-19 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha Kumbh 2021 limited to 30 days, to begin on April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to Covid-19: Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP leaders protest outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly as budget session begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers call for nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest today: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir latest updates: Farmers call for 4-hour ‘rail roko’ protest
Bihar Budget Session from Friday, Congress yet to name House leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol touches ₹100/litre mark in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Ramani vs MJ Akbar case: 5 takeaways from the order
- Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury explains 5 key takeaways from the verdict in the MJ Akbar's defamation case against former journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused him of sexual harassment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress sweeps Punjab municipal polls: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case: Key takeaways from the verdict
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox