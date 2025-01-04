Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai woman files case against husband for harassment over dowry, triple talaq

ANI |
Jan 04, 2025 05:05 PM IST

A woman in Navi Mumbai has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and being divorced via triple talaq during a video call.

A woman has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment over dowry demands and being divorced via triple talaq on a video call. A case has been filed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Bill and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During a video chat, a lady accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her over requests for money and the triple talaq divorce.(AP/representative photo )
During a video chat, a lady accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her over requests for money and the triple talaq divorce.(AP/representative photo )

Mumbai police have registered a case against a man working in the United Kingdom (UK) and his parents for allegedly harassing his wife over dowry and divorcing her through triple talaq on a video call.

The victim, a resident of Seawoods, filed the complaint with NRI Sagar Police, leading to charges under various sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Bill and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also read: 4 killed, 2 seriously injured as towing van rams into SUV on Mumbai-Goa highway

Speaking to ANI, the victim alleges that her marriage to Aaqib Bhatiwala in 2022, conducted as per Muslim customs, initially appeared peaceful. However, after moving into her in-laws' residence in Wadala, the harassment began. Matters worsened when she travelled to the UK with her husband and in-laws, where the abuse reportedly continued.

The victim claimed that following a domestic dispute, her husband confiscated her jewelry and sent her back to India, cutting off communication. Subsequently, she received a divorce through triple talaq during a video call. Even after returning to the UK, the victim claims she was denied entry to her husband's home.

Based on her complaint, authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. Triple Talaq is the process of divorce under Islamic law where a husband could divorce his wife by pronouncing 'Talaq' three times.

Also read: Mumbai smog: Ban on construction in Borivali East, Byculla may be lifted soon

In August 2017, a 5 Judge SC bench held that the practice of Talaq-e-biddat or Triple Talaq was 'manifestly arbitrary' and unconstitutional. In 2019, Parliament enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 which made the practice of talaq-e-biddat a criminal act, punishable with up to three years' imprisonment.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On