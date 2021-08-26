Muslim hawker in MP beaten up for not showing Aadhaar: Police

A Muslim hawker was allegedly brutally thrashed by two unidentified persons for not showing his Aadhaar Card in Dewas district on Thursday, police said.

In his complaint at Hatpipaliya police station, 36-year-old Zaheer Khan, a resident of Amlataz village, alleged the men abused him and asked him not to return to the village.

Dewas superintendent of police Shivdayal Singh said, “Khan was selling toasts when two persons arrived and asked his name. He told them his name. They also asked him to show his Aadhaar Card. When Zaheer told them that he didn’t have it with him then, they started beating him. The men abused him and asked him not to come back to their village.”

Police said a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and that a search was underway for the accused.

Police added that they are trying to verify the victim’s claims after villagers allegedly said that they were not aware of any such incident.

The incident came days after a Muslim bangle seller was allegedly thrashed by a group of people in Indore city. The man was later booked for allegedly molesting a girl.