Nadda addresses BJP office-bearers' meeting, stresses on need to stay relevant

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday praised the work done by party workers during the difficult time of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Addressing a meeting of national office-bearers, he also exhorted the need to stay relevant in fact changing times.

"Parivartan (change) is constant and an ongoing process. And I always say, pnly those succeed in politics who stay relevant," Nadda said in his address.

The meeting is being held today at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

It has been called by Nadda to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls next year and to assign responsibilities to the office-bearers.

The meeting is being attended by the party's national general secretary (organisational) BL Santhosh, national general secretary Arun Singh and Dushyant Gautam, national secretaries Vinod Tawde and Harish Dwivedi.

Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and national vice president Radha Mohan Singh, BJP's Uttarakhand and Punjab in-charge and national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Goa in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, along with other general secretaries, national secretaries, vice-president, morcha chiefs and national spokespersons of the party are also present at the meeting.

This is the first in-person meeting of the party's office-bearers under the leadership of Nadda, since he assumed charge of the BJP in January last year.

BJP's national executive council meeting is also scheduled for November 7.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab in early 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)