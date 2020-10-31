Naga flag and constitution should be part of ongoing talks: NSCN (IM)

india

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Friday stated that its demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution (Yehzabo) should be part of the ongoing talks to find a permanent solution to the Naga political issue.

The organisation’s statement comes close on the heels of reports that the Centre was engaged in deliberations over the two key demands of the NSCN-IM, which was stalling the negotiations.

“There is no scope provided to have separate talk on Naga flag and constitution. By having separate talk on flag and constitution, GoI is sending a wrong signal that is not in sync with the Framework Agreement,” NSCN-IM said in a statement.

Pointing out that the framework agreement, signed between the group and the government of India in 2015, embraces the Naga flag and constitution, the NSCN-IM asserted that the Centre should not undo its commitment and backtrack from the agreement by distorting what has been agreed upon.

Under the given situation where the focus of the talks is now mainly on Naga flag and constitution, the organisation stated it was critical to dwell deeper into the framework agreement lest reckless interpretation comes into play.

The outfit remarked that in the ongoing talks, with both sides respecting each other’s position, shared sovereignty and defined competencies, wherein it was defined how certain part of Naga sovereignty and vice versa was to be shared with the union of India.

“With this arrangement, we are confident that it will provide for an enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful coexistence of the two entities,” the statement read.

The NSCN-IM said it should be understood that the Framework Agreement that speaks of the unique history of the Naga people and their sovereign independence identity embraces the flag and the constitution.