Nagaur victim hit with blunt object: Medical report

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:52 IST

Jaipur: The medical examination board’s report of the 23-year-old Dalit youth, who was allegedly tortured by seven people in Nagaur district on February 16, revealed that the victim sustained multiple injuries on his thorax, back, buttock and thighs because he was bludgeoned with a blunt weapon.

A copy of the medical report is in possession of Hindustan Times.

Earlier, additional director general of police, civil rights, Ravi Prakash Meharda, had directed Nagaur superintendent of police (SP) to set up a board for the medical examination of the victim .

The report by the medical board, headed by Dr Mahaveer Choyal of Pt JLN Government hospital, Nagaur, revealed that multiple bruises were found on the victim’s body.

The board has reserved its final opinion till “the FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] report is handed over to the police,” Dr Choyal said in the report.

At about 2 p.m. on February 16, an agricultural labourer, 24, and his cousin, 18, had gone to Om Automobile in Karnu Village, about 60 kilometres away from Nagaur town, to get their motorcycle serviced. The main victim went inside the service station while his cousin waited outside the shop.

“As I was coming out of the shop, I was pushed towards the billing counter by Bhim Singh, who is an employee at the service station. They accused me of stealing money kept in the locker. Though I denied the allegation, they started beating me black and blue,” said the main victim.

“First, they tied my hands with ropes and then they beat me with rubber belts for the next 15-20 minutes,” said the FIR.

Hanuman Singh, the service station manager, was the alleged perpetrator-in-chief. “He violated me with a petrol-laced screwdriver. I cried out in terrible pain and was lying helplessly on the ground for almost an hour,” the main victim alleged.

Hanuman Singh reportedly called the elder brother of the main victim and demanded ₹5,100 for his release for the ‘theft’. “I was released only after my elder brother paid up ₹Rs 5,100,” said the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, two more incidents of violence against the Dalits have come to light in the past five days. Last Saturday, a video showing a group of people thrashing three Dalit men, who allegedly stole five donkeys in Jaisalmer’s Rama village, was widely shared on social media. And, last Friday, a video from Barmer district surfaced on social media, in which a 22-year-old Dalit was seen to be beaten up by three men, who suspected that the victim had stolen a mobile phone.