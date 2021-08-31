Naidu asks DGP to drop ‘false’ cases against TDP leaders

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu asked the state director general of police on Monday to withdraw what he claimed “false cases” filed against his party leaders in connection with a statewide protest against rise in fuel prices on August 28.

“A section of police was harassing opposition leaders along with the general public if they exhibited any iota of dissent against the government,” Naidu said in a strongly worded letter to DGP Gautam Sawang.

The TDP attempted to hold a statewide protest against fuel hike on August 28, which led to arrest of some of its leaders, including Chintameneni Prabhakar, former MLA from Denduluru in West Godavari district.

Calling the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government a “suppressive police raj,” Naidu alleged that the police arrested TDP leaders from their homes late in the night as well, and asked the DGP to take cognizance of a “deteriorating” law and order situation.

The former chief minister claimed that agitators on August 28 were demanding a rollback of prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities in a “peaceful manner.”

Naidu claimed that Prabhakar held a peaceful demonstration, for which a false case was registered against him under sections of Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. He said Prabhakar was arrested from a wedding function in Visakhapatnam.

“What was the need to arrest an opposition party leader and former MLA in such an unscrupulous manner?” the TDP national president asked.

The ruling YSRCP hit back against Naidu, stating that Chintamaneni Prabhakar has 74 cases against him for various offences committed in the past.

“Chandrababu Naidu talking about Chintemaneni, who is a rowdy sheeter, does not make sense as he has 74 cases against him. The same fellow during Naidu’s time as chief minister had attacked two sub-inspectors and two mandal revenue officers. If you are writing a letter to the DGP on him, what kind of a message are you sending?” questioned Abbaya Chowdary Kothari, YSRCP spokesperson and MLA from Denduluru.

Kothari said Prabhakar had obstructed the road with 150 people and even pushed a police official, for which action was taken against him. “Petrol prices are high as we have to pay back oil bonds, so why can’t Naidu use his MPs and question the BJP-led Centre? An officer on duty was attacked, so is Naidu saying that law should not take its own course?” he asked.

In AP, the main opposition TDP is weak in terms of MLAs, as the ruling YSRCP, led by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, won 151 out of the 175 in the 2019 assembly elections.

The TDP and YSRCP often lock horns over hosts of issues, and Naidu has often alleged police partiality ever since he lost the elections two years ago.