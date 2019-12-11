e-paper
Nanavati Commission on 2002 riots clears then Gujarat CM, points fingers at 3 cops

The commission’s said in its report that the police at some places were ineffective in controlling the mob because of their inadequate numbers or because they were not properly armed.

Dec 11, 2019
HT Correpondent
HT Correpondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
         

The Gujarat government on Wednesday submitted the report of the Nanavati Commission in the state assembly which gave clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister and now prime minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues in the 2002 communal riots.

The 3,000-page report in nine volumes also said that there was no premeditated conspiracy behind the communal riots in the state.

The report, however, raised a finger of suspicion over role of two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers IPS officers RB Sreekumar and Rahul Sharma (both retired) in the riots. It also said that suspended IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt should also be investigated for his role in spreading of the communal riots.

It said the police at some places were ineffective in controlling the mob because of their inadequate numbers or because they were not properly armed.

Former Supreme Court Justice GT Nanavati (retired) and ex-Gujarat High Court Justice Akshay Mehta (retired) had in 2014 submitted their final report on the 2002 riots to the then state chief minister Anandiben Patel.

The commission was appointed in 2002 by the then chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots, that took place after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station, in which 59 ‘karsevaks’ were killed. More than 1,000 people were killed in the riots.

