Narendra Modi will unveil Vajpayee statue in Lucknow, city turns into fortress

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:56 IST

Over 3700 police and security personnel including quick response teams and strike force of the Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad have been deployed and internet mobile services suspension extended in Lucknow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Wednesday visit after anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state killed at least 19 people and led to arrests of several rioters since December 19.

Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and lay the foundation stone of a medical university proposed in Vajpayee’s name in the city.

Nearly 18 superintendents of police (SP) rank officials assisted by 19 additional SPs, 32 deputy SPs, 42 station house officers, 300 sub-inspectors, six women sub-inspectors, 270 head constables, 1450 constables and 200 women constables will be in charge of the prime minister’s security, said a senior police officer.

Vajpayee served three terms as the prime minister of India and represented Lucknow Lok Sabha seat five times during his five-decade long political career. Wednesday will mark his 95th birth anniversary when the prime minister will unveil his bronze statue at Lok Bhawan in the city. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical University at the Chak Ganjaria area on Sultanpur road during his brief trip that begins in the afternoon.

10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and four companies of Central Paramilitary Forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security in the city.

“An SP-rank officer will supervise the arrangements at the airport, route and fleet movement. Besides, eight SPs will supervise security arrangements and deployment at different venues,” the senior police officer quoted earlier explained.

Local intelligence unit officials will also be deployed around the venues to keep close vigil on every activity, added the official.

TRAFFIC DIVERSION

Heavy traffic restrictions are in force within the city as well on the outskirts since Tuesday midnight till the end of Prime Minister’s visit on Wednesday evening. All heavy vehicles’ entry has been prohibited into the city.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Traffic, Poornendu Singh said Shaheed Path will be out of bounds for heavy traffic since Tuesday midnight and the traffic from Kanpur road, Sultanpur road, Hardoi road, Faizabad road and Sitapur road will be diverted to other adjoining districts.

The ASP said vehicular movement within the city will also remain restricted, including the stretch on Ashok Marg, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Station road, and other roads in Hazratganj vicinity that lead towards Lok Bhawan.