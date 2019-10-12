Narendra Modi Xi Jinping summit live updates: Modi, Xi to hold delegation level talks on day 2 of India China meet

On Day 2 of India China informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will have a one-on-one meet at Tamil Nadu’s Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa on Saturday.

At the Tango Hall of the 5-star hotel in Kancheepuram, the two leaders will hold delegation level talks, which will be followed by a lunch hosted by PM Modi.

The Chinese president will then head to Nepal for a two day visit.

9:15 am IST PM Modi takes a walk at Mamallapuram beach Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ‘refreshing a walk’ at a beach in Mamallapuram early Saturday. The PM tweeted photos where he was seen walking by the sea and exercising using a wooden acupressure dumbbell.



