Narendra Modi's Pune rally today: Traffic advisory issued, avoid these routes

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's election rally in Pune on Tuesday, November 12, traffic restrictions will be enforced in the city’s central areas from late afternoon until 8:30pm. The Pune Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting.(PTI file)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende issued an advisory on Monday night detailing the restrictions. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays during the rally period.

During PM Narendra Modi's Pune visit, the following traffic detours were implemented to alleviate congestion in Pune:



-Between Na. Si. Phadke Chowk and Nath Pai Chowk (Mazdoor Adda), vehicles are not permitted on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (Ambil Odha region). Instead, drivers should go to their destinations via routes that start at Na. Si. Phadke Chowk, go to Nilayam Talkies Bridge, and then continue on Sinhagad Road.

-Bapurao Ghole Road to Tilak College Chowk (Ambil Odha junction): Traffic on this road is prohibited in the evening. Drivers can proceed to their destinations by using other routes from Tilak College Chowk to Joggers Park Road, from which they can access Lal Bahadur Shastri Road or Sinhagad Road.

-From Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction, traffic on Kelkar Road will only move in one direction. To escape traffic, commuters should turn left at Z Bridge and then right at Bhide Bridge Junction.

-Garud Ganpati Chowk: There is no way to get from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk. Passengers may avoid the closure by turning left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and turning right at Tilak Chowk.

-Deccan to Kelkar Road: Through the Bhide Bridge, access to Kelkar Road from the Deccan region is restricted. After crossing the Bhide Bridge, drivers should turn left and travel down Nadipatra Road to reach their destination.

-In the Ambil Odha region, parking will not be permitted on Sane Guruji Road, the road that connects to the Tilak Road intersection, or the Nilayam Talkies Bridge.

On November 20, Maharashtra will cast its ballot in the one-phase Assembly Election. Political parties vying for 288 Assembly seats include the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP, and NCP (SP). The stakes are high. On November 23, three days after the polling, the votes will be counted.

Following roads will not allow entry of large vehicles:

-Alandi Road from Bopkhel Phata Chowk

-Old Pune Mumbai Highway from Harris Bridge

-Aundh Road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge

-Baner Road from Raga Hotel Chowk

-Pashan Road from Shivaji Statue Chowk

-Solapur Road (from Bhairoba Nala Chowk

-Ahmednagar Road from Kharadi Bypass Chowk

-Satara Road from Market Yard junction;

-Saswad Road via Bopdev Ghat from Khadi Machine Chowk towards Kondhwa

-Saswad Road from Mantarwadi Phata towards Hadapsar

-Karve Road from Warje Bridge Chowk

-Satara Road from Wadgaon Bridge Chowk

-Lohegaon Road from Petrolsatha Chowk towards 509 Chowk

Four city arterial highways have no parking.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to midnight, parking of any type on both sides of the road will be forbidden on the following four major roads:

-Airport Road's Golf Club Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk route

-Sancheti Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk on JM Road via Jangali Maharaj Road

-Khandoji Baba Chowk to Veer Chapekar Chowk on FC Road via Ferguson College Road

-Tilak Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road via Shastri Road

In favour of the Mahayuti candidates, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak at three rallies. In the morning, he will have a rally in the Chimur constituency in Vidarbha, and in the afternoon, he will hold a rally in Solapur. In the evening, the last rally will be held at Pune's SP College Ground.