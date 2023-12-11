Narendra Singh Tomar named new MP assembly speaker. 5 things to know about him

Former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was on Monday named as the new Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker. The announcement came on the day when the BJP named Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the state.



Tomar was among the three Union ministers, the others being Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel, who contested the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.



Tomar won the assembly election from Dimani constituency, defeating Bahujan Samaj Party's Balveer Singh Dandotiya by more than 24,000 votes.



Tomar was among the probables for the post of chief minister along with the likes of Shivraj Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma and

Kailash Vijayvargiya.



Here are five things you need to know about Narendra Singh Tomar.



1. Born on June 12, 1957 in Gwalior, Tomar became the president of BJP Youth Forum in Gwalior in 1980. He rose within the ranks to become its vice president in 1986. The same year, Tomar was appointed as the state president of BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Madhya Pradesh.



2. In 1998, Tomar contested assembly election from Gwalior, and got re-elected in 2003 when the BJP wrested the state from Congress. He served as cabinet minister in the BJP governments led by Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur. Former Union minister for agriculture and farmers' welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.(HT_PRINT)

3. In 2006, he became the state president of BJP in Madhya Pradesh. He entered Rajya Sabha in 2009 but later resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha in the same year.



4. In 2014, he won the election from Gwalior and entered Lok Sabha for the second time. Tomar was appointed as Union Cabinet Minister of Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment in the government led by Narendra Modi. In 2016, he became Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

5. The year 2019 saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi win a second straight term in the Lok Sabha elections. Tomar got elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena and continued as minister of rural development and Panchayati Raj and was given charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. In 2020, he was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries after Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post.