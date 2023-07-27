World's largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ to come up in Delhi. Check details

Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, billed to be the largest museum in the world, is set to be built in Delhi. The museum will tell the story of India spanning over 5,000 years. A view of dense clouds which hover over the North Block and South Block at Vijay Chowk after light rain, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex in the national capital. In May, the PM also launched a virtual walk-through of the upcoming museum on the occasion of the International Museum Expo at Pragati Maidan.

All details about the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum:

1)The museum will have eight thematic segments to showcase India's civilisational culture spanning over 5,000 years, the officials said. It will be built in the North and South Blocks in Delhi.

2)It will cover an area of 1.17 lakh sqm and have 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys.

2)The eight segments will include periods from ancient Indian knowledge, ancient to medieval, medieval, medieval to transition phase, modern India, colonial rule, the freedom struggle and the 100 years from 1947 onwards.

3)The virtual walk-through of the museum gives a glimpse via digital experience into how the galleries and gardens will look once the project is completed. India's ancient town planning systems, the Vedas, Upanishads, ancient medical knowledge, etc. Mauryan to Gupta Empires, Vijayanagara Empire, Mughal Empire, and the rule of several other dynasties are mentioned in the walkthrough.

4)The Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum will replace the existing national museum located at Janpath. The current National Museum building will become part of the Kartavya Path and its rich collections will be moved to the buildings of the North and South Blocks as part of the project.

5)Asked about the timeline of the new museum project, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi had said earlier, the government always works with timelines, and "we try to finish before the timeline". The government announced in 2021 that the North and South Blocks will house a museum.

