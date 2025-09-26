Mumbai, Maharashtra has lost crops on more than 605 lakh hectares of farmland to heavy rains, hailstorms and droughts in the past nine years with more than ₹54,600 crore being paid as compensation to the affected farmers, according to government data. Natural calamities hit crops on 605 lakh hectares in 9 yrs in Maharashtra; ₹ 54,600 cr relief paid

The state has witnessed a significant rise in excessive rainfall since 2019, with the current kharif season already recording severe losses, said an official from the state agriculture department on Thursday.

"The cumulative figure of loss of crops on agricultural land is 605.26 lakh hectares. It is also true that some areas or villages have been hit multiple times in the last nine years. The total assistance paid to farmers over the past nine years amounts to ₹54,679.17 crore," said an official from the agriculture department.

According to the data reviewed after the recent spell of torrential rains in Marathwada, every year, barring the 2016-17 kharif season, has seen farmers facing some form of natural disaster.

In 2015-16, unseasonal rains and two episodes of hailstorms, coupled with drought conditions, destroyed crops on 56.50 lakh hectares. Drought accounted for the most damage, and 21 districts were severely affected, the official said.

Two spells of unseasonal rains and hailstorms damaged crops on 6.85 lakh hectares in the next financial year.

In the fiscal 2017-18, between March and October, unseasonal rains and hailstorms hit several districts, with seven districts suffering the most. In the same year, crops on 44.43 lakh hectares were damaged, according to the data compiled by the agriculture department.

Multiple disasters struck in 2018-19. In February, hailstorms and heavy rains destroyed crops on 2.91 lakh hectares across 19 districts, while unseasonal rains in April-May affected 70,000 hectares. Drought in 26 districts caused losses on 85.76 lakh hectares.

Excessive rains in June that year across 13 districts damaged 1.87 lakh hectares, with floods affecting Sangli and Kolhapur districts. In Jalgaon district, storms and rain destroyed banana plantations on 8,000 hectares within 21 days, the official said.

The state faced cyclones Kyarr and Maha, along with unseasonal showers and excessive rainfall in 2019-20. Cyclonic storms alone damaged crops and orchards on 96.57 lakh hectares, while drought in Ambejogai and Dharashiv ruined 1 lakh hectares. Between October and November, unseasonal rains, cyclones and downpours destroyed another 94.53 lakh hectares.

In 2021, excessive rains during monsoon months and floods damaged 41.85 lakh hectares in 34 districts. Between February and June, unseasonal rains, hailstorms and strong winds destroyed 3.79 lakh hectares. In the Nagpur division, floods on August 30-31 and September 1 hit six districts, damaging crops on 1.02 lakh hectares.

Hailstorms, rains and gales in December 2020 and February 2021 damaged 47,000 hectares of crops, while March-May and December saw 2.68 lakh hectares destroyed. July floods ruined 4.43 lakh hectares, August-September floods affected 48.38 lakh hectares, and excessive rains and winds in October damaged 2.07 lakh hectares.

The trend since 2019 shows that excessive rainfall has caused major farm losses. In June-August 2019, 13 districts were hit, while 34 districts faced crop losses in October-November.

In 2020, excessive rains and floods battered 34 districts between June and October. In 2021, July-September floods and rains affected 52.81 lakh hectares across 53 districts. September-October of that year saw 32.79 lakh hectares hit in 34 districts.

Drought in 15 districts damaged 22.66 lakh hectares in 2023, while excessive rains from March to December across 34 districts affected 29.50 lakh hectares. Various weather phenomena damaged 51.53 lakh hectares in 2024, said officials.

Government records show disbursal of ₹4,190.62 crore in compensation in 2015-16, followed by ₹602.83 crore next year, ₹3,622.50 crore , ₹6,218.34 crore , ₹7,754.06 crore , ₹4,923.78 crore in , ₹5,647.44 crore in , ₹8,637.44 crore , ₹6,421.63 crore , and ₹6,660.51 crore last fiscal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.