FIR filed against Nayagarh collector on mine leaseholder’s complaint

Bhubaneswar: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the Nayagarh district collector Rabindra Nath Sahu on the complaint of a laterite mines leaseholder, who alleged that the official demanded ₹25 lakh in bribes from him. The case was registered following orders of the Orissa high court on a petition by the mines leaseholder Sushant Kumar Barad. The FIR against Nayagarh district collector RN Sahu and three others has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR against Sahu and three others has been registered under sections 294 (obscene acts or words), 506 (criminal intimidation), 385 (causing fear or injury to commit extortion), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by 35-year-old Barad.

According to Barad, the district collector and three others visited Mayurjhalia laterite mine area on January 26 and asked for bribe of ₹25 lakh. The three other persons, who have been booked are Dillip Kumar Samantaray, Deepak Kumar Routray and Ganeswar Mandhata.

Barad told the high court that he filed complaints against the district collector with the Chandpur police station but no action was taken, forcing him to approach the high court.

Chandpur police station inspector Mukesh Behera said the investigation into the allegation is currently underway. “More information about the incident could be divulged following the completion of the probe,” he said.

District collector Sahu refuted the allegations, saying the allegations have been levelled to divert attention from illegal mining done by the leaseholder.

“NGT has slapped a fine of ₹2.81 crore on the mining lease holder following a survey. Section 144 has also been clamped in the mining area,” Sahu said. The senior official added that he hadn’t even seen that place that he was accused of visiting and that he was busy with various programmes on January 26 on account of Republic Day celebrations.