Home / India News / NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:17 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

Mumbai:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai and said it has seized marijuana from there. NCB’s zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the recovery but refused to provide more details. He added raids were going on at some other places across Mumbai.

Another NCB officer said Bharti and her husband Harsh were being questioned about the contraband.

The NCB is probing the drug angle to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

It earlier raided residence of actor Arjun Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, and questioned them. The NCB has arrested Gabriella’s brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national, and allegedly seized drugs from him.

Rampal has maintained the drug found at his place was prescribed and he has submitted a prescription to NCB.

