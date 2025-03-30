Menu Explore
PTI |
Mar 30, 2025 07:43 PM IST

NCC a movement that shapes character, instils patriotism: Nagaland Guv

Kohima, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Sunday termed the NCC as a movement that shapes character, instils patriotism, and grooms the future leaders of our country.

The governor said this while addressing the felicitation programme of NCC Cadets organised to celebrate the achievements of the cadets who brought laurels to the state, a Raj Bhavan release said.

"The NCC is much more than a youth organisation—it is a movement that shapes character, instils patriotism, and grooms the future leaders of our great nation," said Ganesan.

Lauding the spirit of dedication, discipline, and service displayed by the National Cadet Corps , the governor expressed happiness in celebrating the cadets' accomplishments, the release said.

"Today, we felicitate cadets who have brought pride to our state through their remarkable accomplishments. Some of you marched with pride at the All India Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, while others brought home medals from national events and youth camps.

"Many of you have excelled in various NCC programmes with distinction, and a few have even earned the opportunity to join the prestigious National Defence Academy," Ganesan said.

The governor said NCC moulds the youth into disciplined, responsible, and patriotic citizens, equipping them with leadership qualities that will guide our country forward.

Encouraging more youth to participate in the NCC, he urged them to embrace the values of 'Seva aur Samarpan' , whether they choose to serve in the armed forces, civil services, or any other profession.

Congratulating all the cadets and other ranks being felicitated during the day, the governor said, "Your achievements make Nagaland proud, and I have no doubt that you will continue to shine as torchbearers of our nation's future. I also commend the NCC officers, trainers, and parents for nurturing these young talents."

During the event, outstanding NCC cadets were felicitated for their exemplary performance in various fields, including leadership, community service, and participation in national-level events.

The governor presented certificates to the awardees as a token of appreciation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / NCC a movement that shapes character, instils patriotism: Nagaland Guv
