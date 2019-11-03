e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

‘Will take positive view if Sena forms govt minus BJP’: NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said alternatives can be available if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party takes any decision in this regard in the interest of the people.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet.
No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet.(HT Photo)
         

The NCP on Saturday said it will take a “positive view” if the Shiv Sena is ready to form a “people’s government as envisaged by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” minus the BJP.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said alternatives can be available if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party takes any decision in this regard in the interest of the people.

NCP president Sharad Pawar had, however, on Friday said his party will occupy opposition benches in the Assembly.

“The NCP will definitely take a positive view if the Shiv Sena is ready to form the people’s government as envisaged by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, minus the BJP.

Alternative will be available if any decision is taken in the interest of the people to form government,” Malik tweeted.

Malik, however, said the initiative should come from the Shiv Sena.

In a series of tweets, Malik hit out at the BJP over its leader Sudhir Mungantiwar’s remark that Maharashtra may head for President’s rule if the new government is not formed by November 7.

Malik, who is also Mumbai NCP president, said there is no question of imposing President’s rule in Maharashtra and said his party will try to give direction to the state in a democratic manner.

“We will not allow throttling of democracy through imposition of President’s rule. We are ready to give alternate government. We are ready and other parties and the Shiv Sena should explain their stand,” he said.

No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet.

The BJP won 105 seats in the polls followed by ally Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44) in the 288-member Assembly.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who contested the election together, however, have been bickering over the chief minister’s post.

There was also speculation that the Shiv Sena may join hands with the NCP and form government with outside support from the Congress.

Some state Congress leaders have said the party should back the Sena to keep the BJP out of power.

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News