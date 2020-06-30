e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NDMC mayor inspects Covid-only Hindu Rao Hospital, says bed strength to be increased to 200

NDMC mayor inspects Covid-only Hindu Rao Hospital, says bed strength to be increased to 200

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which runs the hospital, the largest civic body-run facility, said Prakash inspected the hospital to check the facilities available for novel coronavirus patients. 

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Mayor Jai Prakash said the Hindu Rao Hospital has started functioning as a Covid-19 dedicated hospital.
Mayor Jai Prakash said the Hindu Rao Hospital has started functioning as a Covid-19 dedicated hospital.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday visited the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital and said the number of beds at the recently-converted dedicated Covid-19 facility will be increased to 200 in a phased manner.

Initially, it is having 50 beds and gradually the facility will be expanded, he said.

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which runs the hospital, the largest civic body-run facility, said Prakash inspected the hospital to check the facilities available for novel coronavirus patients.  He also inspected the helpdesk facility, Covid-19 sampling centre and coronavirus wards at the hospital.  The senior official said, the Covid-19 facility has been started with 45 beds, and five ICU beds, besides 84 isolation beds.

More are planned to be  added as and when logistics and financial requirements are met, the official said.

During the inspection, Leader of House in NDMC Yogesh Verma, Standing Committee member Chhail Bihari Goswami, NDMC Additional Commissioner Rashmi Singh, Medical Superintendent Anu Kapoor and other officials were also present.

Prakash said the Hindu Rao Hospital has started functioning as a Covid-19 dedicated hospital.

He said a help desk has been created in the hospital for the convenience of patients so that all information be available at one place.

The mayor said that initially 50 bed facility is available for Covid-19 patients, which will be increased to 200 beds in a phased manner.

Prakash interacted with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospital and said, “we all have to work together only then we can defeat coronavirus”.

The hospital was declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility on June 14.

Officials of the NDMC said the hospital’s strength is 980 beds.

“Out of these, 37 are unavailable due to a building being declared dangerous. Also, 111 of these are complement beds,” the official had earlier said.

On Monday, when asked about the delay in converting the entire hospital into a dedicated facility, a senior official said, “When we mention a ‘bed’, it implies other services also like specialist doctors of that field, staff nurses, monitors, oxygen supply points among others.” These are supposed to be dedicated for Covid-only. Also structural requirements like separate donning-doffing areas, separate entry exit points, dedicated OT are to be catered to, the official added.

tags
top news
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
India records 18,522 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 5.66
India records 18,522 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 5.66
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
LIVE: Kamrup Metropolitan district to remain under lockdown till July 12
LIVE: Kamrup Metropolitan district to remain under lockdown till July 12
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
In Unlock 2 guidelines, lessons from Covid-19 situation in US, Europe
In Unlock 2 guidelines, lessons from Covid-19 situation in US, Europe
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff to ‘go all out’ as prospect of quarterly loss looms
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff to ‘go all out’ as prospect of quarterly loss looms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In