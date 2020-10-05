NDRF rescues man stranded mid-river on a rock overnight in Jharkhand

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:12 IST

A 45-year-old man who was marooned on a large rock in the middle of a river in Jharkhand’s Simdega district Sunday evening, was rescued by the NDRF around 1.20 pm on Monday, police said.

Police said Wilson Madki who had gone fishing with three others Sunday evening was swept away in a sudden flow of water and was stranded on a large rock mid-river.

The incident took place at Ramjol village in Bano block of Simdega district, around 200 km from capital Ranchi and 72-km from Simdega district headquarter.

“Wilson has been rescued by an NDRF team, who came from Ranchi, around 1.20 pm. He is in good health and spirit,” Simdega’s superintendent of police (SP) Shams Tabrez said.

A local person had tweeted a video of the stranded man and tagged chief minister Hemant Soren whose retweet set in motion the rescue attempt.

A 15-member NDRF team from Ranchi, led by inspector Peter Paul Dungdung had left for Bano this morning to rescue Madki after Soren’s retweet.

“Madki went to catch fish along with three other fellow fishermen of the village in the river around 6 pm on Sunday. Madki was swept away in a sudden flow of water in the river while the other three fishermen managed to swim back to the river bank,” Tabrez said earlier.

He said Madki was seen on a rock in the middle of the river after a few minutes of the incident. He remained there through the night and half of Monday before the NDRF rescued him.