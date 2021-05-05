'Need anti-panic videos': Srikakuluam MP gets 'strange' plea on Covid helpline

Senior Telugu Desam leader and Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu has received a strange request on the Covid helpline number he has recently started. Not oxygen, not Remdesiviror not any medicine, a person named Madhusudhan has WhatsApped the MP some "anti-panic" videos for his family members. The help-seeker has also clarified that the family members do not have covid symptoms; they are just afraid. "I want some emotionally strong videos," the person wrote to the MP, as suggested by the screenshot shared by Ram Mohan Naidu.

This request I received on my #CovidHelpSrikakulam helpline is next-level. Not worried about covid, but rather the fear of covid! 😅 But I want to indulge him.

Dear Internet: suggest us some videos to give us all some much-needed positivity & motivation. pic.twitter.com/nfmX2ffjIW — Ram Mohan Naidu #విశాఖఉక్కుఆంధ్రులహక్కు (@RamMNK) May 5, 2021





In reply, people sent him links of inspiring videos, those of hospital staffs, nurses etc.

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a higher number of daily Covid-19 infections in the last few days, and the number of tests has also been increased. On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 20,034 fresh Covid-19 cases. With 2,398, Srikakulam's tally was the highest in the state.