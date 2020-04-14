‘Need funds for Covid-19, not praises’: Kerala minister criticises PM Modi

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:10 IST

Kerala’s Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation saying states need not just praise but financial assistance to tide over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Kerala’s economic condition was precarious and warned that all activities, including the health sector will come to a standstill if it does not get additional funds.

“The PM praised the role of states in containing the contagion. We don’t need just praises, but more funds. When we approach banks they charge high interest rates. Most of the states have limited borrowing capacities. We are forced to cut salaries and halt other developmental activities,” he said.

He sought an immediate video conference of finance ministers of all states with the Centre to address some of the pressing financial problems.

“The rural economy is in bad shape. People will starve if the situation continues like this. We need more money. The Centre should borrow money from the Reserve Bank and give to the states,” he said adding the state cabinet on Wednesday will decide how to go about extending the lockdown till May 3.

“We agree lockdown is the only way to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. Though it is under control in the state many others are still struggling with it. We need more testing also. Mere lockdown will not be effective if it is without extensive testing,” he cautioned.

Kerala has reported 386 cases of coronavirus and three casualties so far.

“Without income support it will be difficult to rein in migrant workers. Livelihood will collapse if people under job- guarantee programmes are not supported,” he said adding norms can be relaxed in districts where there is a considerable reduction in the number of cases.