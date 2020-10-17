e-paper
NEET 2020 Result: How a topper is selected

NEET 2020 Result: How a topper is selected

The NEET exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was postponed twice due to the pandemic and the government decided to go ahead with it, despite opposition by a section, to mitigate any further academic loss.

Oct 17, 2020
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NEET exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NEET exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has scored 720 out of 720 marks to emerge as the topper of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exam, the results for which were declared on Friday. Akanksha Singh, from Delhi, has also scored 720 marks but bagged All India Rank (AIR) 2 as she is younger to Soyeb.

In line with the criteria for the exam, Soyeb was ranked first while Akanksha was ranked second. Age is the last on a list of factors used to break a tie -- the elder of the two candidates gets the higher rank, according to National Testing Agency’s (NTA) policy. According to officials, the tie-breaking policy takes into account factors such as age, subject-wise marks and number of incorrect answers.

“Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akanksha Singh of Delhi have both scored perfect 720 score in the NEET examination. However, as Aftab is older, he has been ranked at the top in the national ranking,” an official said, according to news agency PTI.

The official added that the ranking of the candidate is initially determined based on the scores obtained in biology and chemistry. “Following these, in cases where the candidates cannot be shortlisted using the scores obtained in the examination, candidates are further shortlisted taking into consideration the number of answers that are incorrect, following which they are then shortlisted depending on their age. The elder one gets the preference,” the official said.

Tummala Snikitha from Telangana, Vineet Sharma from Rajasthan, Amrisha Khaitan from Haryana and Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu from Andhra Pradesh have scored 715 out of 720 marks. However, they have been ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Those ranked from 7th to 20th have scored 710 marks and those ranked from 25th to 50th have scored 705 out of 720 marks. The same tie-breaking policy has been used for deciding further ranks.

The NEET exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was postponed twice due to the pandemic and the government decided to go ahead with it, despite opposition by a section, to mitigate any further academic loss.

(With inputs from PTI)

