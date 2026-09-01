‘Spent 1.5 hrs crying’: NEET-PG aspirant takes exam as parents remain untraceable after Nepal flash floods

In her video posted on Sunday on her Instagram handle, Tanvi shared her experience during the examination, while also showing the blue ink on her thumb used for giving biometrics for the test. She said that while it was “difficult to read at times” because of her tears, she had taken the test for her father. “I want to, I have to do it for him. I have to do it for my parents,” she said.

Flash floods hit Nepal's border region near Tibet and China on August 26, with a massive stream of water destroying buildings and sweeping through entire villages and towns. More than 1,000 people were killed in the disaster, while thousands are still missing.

An aspirant took the National Eligibility cum Entrace Test (NEET)-PG examination on August 30 teary-eyed, even as her parents remained missing in Nepal. “…Out of the three hours exam, I think one-and-a-half hours I spent just crying,” she said after the test.

Also Read | Nepal flood: Green house owner calls it a ‘second birth’ after surviving raging waters

Tanvi's parents were part of a group of 67 people travelling with Richa Tours and Travels for the Kailash Yatra. “We haven't been able to contact any of the Richa group members since the floods,” Tanvi said in her first video posted on August 29.

‘Admit card photo taken by dad’ Tanvi said that during the exam, the NEET-PG screen shows two photographs, one of which was taken by her father. “On the NEET PG screen, the questions you're giving it, right, there's two pictures on that. The admit card photo. And that photo was taken by my dad. And that made NEET PG so much more difficult,” she said.

The aspirant further said that she knew her father wanted her to give the examination. She said that the absence of her usual pre-examination ritual with her family was also “difficult.”

Also Read | Photos, DNA matching: Indian embassy explains process to bring Nepal flood victims home

“The more difficult part was, you know, in the morning before exam, my mom would usually make dahi shakkar (curd and sugar) . And my dad would have wished me luck. It's just that in this exam, that didn't happen,” Tanvi said in the video. She said her parents “must come back”, while urging everyone to pray for their return.

In her first video, Tanvi said the last location of the group her parents were with was the immigration center and the friendship bridge, “both of which have now been totally destroyed.”

“I can only hope that my parents and everybody else made a run for their life and ran into safety and are safe somewhere in a shelter waiting to be rescued,” she said.