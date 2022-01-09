Home / India News / NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
india news

NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The minister’s statement came two days after the Supreme Court paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process.
Representational image.(Hindustan Times)
Representational image.(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union health minister Mansukh Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from 12 January.

The minister’s statement came two days after the Supreme Court paved the way for starting the stalled counselling process that it said should go ahead based on the existing 27 per cent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 per cent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.

In a statement on Facebook, the health minister said the move will give more strength to the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease. “My best wishes to all the candidates.”

There is an "urgent need" to begin the admission process, the apex court had said on Friday.

The order came as a relief for the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which has recently led a weeks-long protest over the delay in starting of NEET-PG counselling that majorly affected healthcare services in government hospitals across the country, especially Delhi. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out