‘Neither acceptable nor…’: Mamata writes to PM Modi over Teesta talks with Bangladesh

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed “strong reservation” over the alleged exclusion of the West Bengal government from discussion on the Teesta water sharing and Farakka Treaty with neighbouring Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File/PTI)

Banerjee urged the prime minister not to hold any such discussion with the neighbouring country without involving the Bengal government.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I am writing this letter in the context of the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. It seems that water-sharing issues relating to the Ganges and Teesta rivers may have been discussed during the meeting. Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and the opinion of the state government is neither acceptable nor desirable,” she wrote in a three-page letter to Modi.

Also Read | India signals interest in Bangladesh’s Teesta project eyed by China

Banerjee noted that West Bengal shares a very close relationship with Bangladesh – geographically, culturally, and economically.

“The state of West Bengal has cooperated with Bangladesh on several issues in the past. Agreement on the exchange of India-Bangladesh enclaves, also known as the Chitmahals, Indo-Bangladesh Railway Line and Bus Services are some of the milestones of jointly working together with Bangladesh for the betterment of economy in this region. However, water is very precious and is the lifeline of the people,” she wrote.

“We cannot compromise on such a sensitive issue which has severe and adverse implication on the people. People of West Bengal will be the worst sufferers due to the impact of such agreements.”

On Saturday, India signalled its interest in taking up the conservation of the Teesta River in Bangladesh, a $1-billion project being eyed by China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after holding bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, told a joint media interaction that an Indian technical team will soon visit Dhaka for talks on the conservation and management of the Bangladeshi section of the Teesta, one of 54 rivers shared by the two countries.

‘Abolish NEET’: Mamata to Modi



In a separate letter, Mamata Banerjee, in the wake of the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider abolishing NEET and reverting to the system of states conducting the examinations.

“The allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the Examinations, opening of window to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks etc, are some of the serious issues which need complete attention and requires a thorough, clean and impartial probe,” Banerjee wrote in her letter to the prime minister.

She also added that such instances jeopardise the careers and aspirations of lakhs of students who look forward to getting admission into these medical courses.

“Such instances not only compromise the quality of medical education in the country but adversely affect. the quality of medical facilities/treatment in the country,” she said.