‘Could only think about how we were going to escape’: Nepal flood evacuees

The pilgrims had travelled to Kathmandu to visit the Pashupatinath temple. Their plans changed on August 26, when reports of flash floods in Nepal raised concerns about their safety and their return journey.

While 102 pilgrims arrived at Nagpur railway Station aboard the Patna -Nanded Express on Sunday after being evacuated through Bihar , four others had returned a day earlier.

A group of 106 Vidarbha pilgrims who travelled to Kathmandu on August 19 for a religious retreat returned to Nagpur on Sunday after being stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods.

Why did many pilgrims report a sense of fear during their time in Nepal amidst the floods?

Why did many pilgrims report a sense of fear during their time in Nepal amidst the floods?

What were the circumstances that stranded the Vidarbha pilgrims in Nepal during the floods?

What were the circumstances that stranded the Vidarbha pilgrims in Nepal during the floods?

Though the worst of the destruction was reported around 100 km away near the Nepal-Tibet border, the pilgrims said they were worried as heavy rain and flooding disrupted routes out of the country.

“We could not sleep or eat properly. All we could think about was how we were going to escape and reach safely,” said 68-year-old Sushila Munde.

Atharva Dusane, 24, who was travelling with his sister and other relatives, said the group at one point feared it would not be able to return home.

“It was so dangerous that at one point, we had given up all hope of ever returning home,” he said, adding that they saw floodwaters and people being swept away. The group began its journey back to India in four buses, travelling towards the border through Bihar. During the journey, they witnessed the impact of the floods firsthand. “A bus carrying other tourists was swallowed by the surging waters right in front of our eyes,” said 64-year-old Mangala Kursange.

Also Read | 'Flood was just 100m away, God helped': Rescued Indian pilgrim recalls Nepal flood horror

The evacuation was facilitated by coordinated efforts involving the Maharashtra government. The chief minister’s office said CM Devendra Fadnavis remained in touch with Nepal MP Sandeep Rana over arrangements for the pilgrims’ safe return.

After reaching Sitamarhi, local authorities provided the pilgrims food and temporary shelter before they were moved to Patna. From there, two dedicated three-tier AC coaches took them to Nagpur.