Nepalese woman who took shelter at UP gurudwara complex raped: Report

A 30-year old Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by two men in a gurudwara complex in Shahjahanpur, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman was on her way to Uttarakhand along with her two children and had taken shelter in the gurudwara near Longapur jungles on Sunday night after failing to get conveyance for her onward journey, SP in-charge Subhash Chandra Shakya said.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman on Monday, ‘sevadars’ (volunteers in a gurudwara) Amrik Singh (55) and Gagandeep (30) raped her, he said.

The men have been taken into custody for questioning and the woman sent for medical examination.