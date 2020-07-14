‘Never acted or spoke against party’: Sachin Pilot camp deplores his sacking

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:32 IST

Moments after Sachin Pilot was sacked as the chief of Congress party in Rajasthan and also as the deputy minister of the state, his camp expressed its disappointment at the development stating that Pilot “has never done anything against the party or spoken against it”.

Congress earlier said it had acted against the young leader with a “heavy heart” after he remained unmoved by several invitations to discuss differences within the party forum even as the threat of disciplinary action hung over him.

The day has seen hectic political developments including fresh appeals asking Pilot to reconsider his position in the light of the Congress ideology and the values represented by the party and its leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. However, with Pilot saying away from the second legislative party meet called in two days, it became clear that his differences with chief minister Ashok Gehlot had reached a point of no return.

While, the party announced his sacking from the two key posts alleging he and his supporters had fallen into a trap allegedly laid out by opposition BJP, chief minister Ashok Gehlot met the governor asking him to drop Pilot and two of his supporters from state cabinet.

Pilot, too, put out a line adage on his twitter account which said, “while truth can be frustrated, it can’t be defeated’ to signal there was little room left for any possible reconciliation.

While the Congress has claimed that Pilot had been sucked into “deep rooted” conspiracy against the Gehlot government, his supporters have maintained that they are fighting to protect their dignity.

A WhatsApp message circulated by Pilot’s supporting MLAs, said “their leader is threatened with notices from the Special Operation Group (SOG) under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy”.

They have alleged that their leader has been humiliated by the Gehlot faction. The party, however, is standing with Gehlot.

“We have toiled with sweat and blood for the Congress party. Under the leadership of Shri Sachin Pilot we have made every effort in the past six years to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly,” the WhatsApp post, signed by Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena, and former speaker Deepender Shekhawat said.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister’s post after the December 2018 assembly elections. His differences with CM Ashok Gehlot reached a tipping point after a probe into alleged horse-trading to topple the Rajasthan government, constituted by the police that reports directly to the CM, saw a notice being sent to Sachin Pilot. A miffed pilot has since made it clear that he and his supporters do not back Gehlot-run government any longer.