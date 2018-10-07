‘Never before experienced such threats in Gujarat’: Migrant workers flee state

Migrant labourers in Ahmedabad and north Gujarat are keeping their fingers crossed following threats to leave the state by October 8 in the wake of the rape of a 14-month-old baby allegedly by a worker from Bihar in Himmatnagar district last month.

The threats have not stopped despite a warning from the state’s police chief.

After sporadic incidents of attacks in Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravali districts between September 28 and October 4, labourers maintained that threats have not stopped. One Raghuvir Sahu, a worker at a ceramic factory was arrested in connection with the rape.

Earlier this week, a backlash against non-Gujaratis following Sahu’s arrest sparked an exodus of migrant workers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“They come to our houses and ask us to leave,” said Devendra Rathod, a resident of Ahmedanbad’s Chandlodiya area.

Devendra, who has his roots in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, said that some of his neighbours gave in to the threats and left for their native places in MP. But most of those going back do not have a permanent house here, he added.

“I was born and brought up here. We have our own house. This is our place. We cannot leave anywhere,” Rathod added. Chandlodiya is home to migrants from MP, Rajasthan and UP engaged in masonry, painting and fabrication works.

Pappu Chottelal, also a resident of Chandlodiya and a native of MP, said, “Around 1,200 to 1,400 migrants from MP live in this area. Over the last few days, some 150 of them have returned to MP. Though police have been patrolling in the area, some miscreants came on Saturday night and threatened us to leave.”

Shyamsinh Thakur, president of Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Parishad, said they are hoping for some action from police to quell the threats.

“We have received reports that in many parts of Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Aravali districts migrants have been asked to leave by October 8. We have asked them to contact the local police,” said Thakur.

“We have never before experienced such threats in Gujarat. We fear that if this escalates, it may sow the seeds of regional divide,” added Thakur.

The toddler who was assaulted belongs to Thakor community. Congress MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has announced to sit on an indefinite fast from October 8 demanding justice and compensation for the victim. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the minor rape victim. Thakor is demanding that the amount be raised to Rs 5 lakh.

“We have been maintaining peace. Our men have been falsely implicated. With a demand to withdraw cases against them, we will begin agitation from October 18,” Thakor said.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has asked the government to take adequate security measures for protection of labourers.

“We have been receiving reports about threats being issued to migrant labourers. In some cases, they have been injured also. The GCCI condemns these attacks,” said CEO Hasmukh Hingu, adding,

“A large number of migrant labourers account for the work force in many industries in Gujarat. Industries at this time are running overtime to meet deadlines before Diwali. We appeal to the government to take adequate measures.”

Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, said, “We have rounded up 180 persons for threats and violence. The attacks were sparked off by social media posts. The Gujarat police cyber cell has been roped in to trace those behind the rumors.”

Jha also said that police patrolling and security covers around industrial towns and areas in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and districts of north Gujarat have beefed up to avoid any untoward incident. “Such incidents will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has written to the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice to set up fast track courts for rape cases of minors. Rupani has specifically mentioned Himmatnagar and two other cases from Surat, where two five-year-old girls were raped.

